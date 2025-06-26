FirstBank wins Gold for Best Corporate University in Social & Climate Change Impact



FirstBank, the West Africa premier bank and financial inclusion services provider, on Thursday announced that its Corporate University, FirstAcademy, has been awarded the Gold Award for Best Corporate University in Social & Climate Change at the Global Council of Corporate Universities (GlobalCCU) Awards 2025.



This highly acclaimed award recognises FirstAcademy’s outstanding commitment to driving social and climate change learning initiatives, aligning its learning and development programs with internal stakeholder needs, and promoting Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).



The GlobalCCU Awards is a prestigious, biannual recognition of excellence in corporate universities, setting the highest standard for the industry. With a rich 12-year history dating back to its inaugural ceremony in Paris in 2013, the awards have consistently honoured outstanding Corporate Universities, learning and development structures worldwide

The GlobalCCU Awards celebrate institutions that create remarkable value for people, businesses, society and the planet.



FirstBank’s FirstAcademy exemplifies this mission by earning the Gold Award for Best Corporate University in Social & Climate Change at the 2025 ceremony in Paris, France. This distinction reflects FirstAcademy’s dedication to fostering sustainability and environmental responsibility; developing impactful learning initiatives that transcends traditional corporate training, with broader societal goals; integrating climate action into its portfolio and operations; expanding climate finance offerings and developing a climate action capacity building training program.



FirstAcademy was inaugurated in 2012 as the Bank’s designated corporate academy designed to provide structured talent development, knowledge management and culture change initiatives. One major objective

of the academy is to equip staff with the requisite knowledge and skills required to deliver on the Bank’s strategic aspirations and to thrive in an ever-evolving work environment while contributing to social and environmental responsibility.



According to the Founder and Chairman of the GlobalCCU Awards, Annick Renaud-Coulon, “FirstAcademy is an outstanding Corporate University that is clearly the Best Corporate University globally for driving social and climate change learning initiatives.”

Congratulating FirstAcademy, the Founder and Chairman of the GlobalCCU Awards, Annick Renaud-Coulon, said “FirstAcademy is a very mature Corporate University which demonstrates a strong alignment with FirstBank’s vision of responsible banking and sustainable development, with clear support from senior leadership and a governance model that strategically connects learning to business priorities. Congratulations to FirstAcademy for setting a visionary standard in advancing meaningful social and climate change impact through learning and inclusive capacity building!”



In the words of Olayinka Ijabiyi, the Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, “We are delighted to receive this international recognition for our efforts in promoting social responsibility and climate action. This award serves as a testament to our belief that businesses can be a force for good, driving transformation that extends beyond profit to create sustainable and

equitable futures for all. FirstAcademy’s programs have not only enhanced employee skills but also contributed to the well-being of society and the environment.”



As FirstBank’s FirstAcademy continues to bridge the gap between corporate initiatives and community needs, it sets a leading example for corporate universities around the globe, inspiring others to follow suit in the quest for meaningful change.

