First Bank of Nigeria Limited has upgraded its mobile banking application, FirstMobile, with new and improved features to promote safe and convenient Mobile Banking experience for customers.

Chuma Ezirim, the bank’s Group Executive, e-Business and Retail Products, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Ezirim said the bank’s dynamic mobile banking application had been redesigned with improved security and self-service features to ease the navigation capability and proficiency of customers.

He said: “Its unique cool blue colour background gives it a more appealing interface for customers to enjoy a unified and streamlined banking experience whilst going about their day to day activities.

“FirstMobile is now embedded with a card protection service for customers to enable and disable cards on channels, account switch off as well as second-factor authentication and device registration.

“With the upgraded FirstMobile, customers can remotely initiate the request for a new debit card as well as the replacement of a lost or damaged one, whilst managing activities on their card and account, for balance enquiry and statement, amongst others.

“The biometrics for transactions is another innovative security upgrade on the application to validate transactions.

“This feature includes fingerprint for transactions, allowing the customer to use his or her fingerprint to consummate all transactions.”

According to Ezirim, other added features include frequent transaction, dashboard flexibility and personalisation, smoother transaction experience and improved beneficiary management.

He said the application had been upgraded with a smoother experience on funds transfer, bill payments and airtime transactions as customers can add and delete beneficiary without having to repeatedly enter the recipients’ details over and over again.

He said: “The upgraded FirstMobile is built to reflect FirstBank’s resolve at reinforcing the digitisation of our payment systems, whilst putting our customers at an edge to conveniently meet their everyday needs at any time, irrespective of where they are.

“Indeed, this upgrade makes the application new, as it is designed to suit the social pattern and lifestyle of our customers.

“With over 3.7million active users on FirstMobile across android and ios devices, we remain steadfast at regularly reinventing our services on the App with dynamic and innovative capabilities to resonate our focus to deliver state of the art digital solutions to all our customers at all times, irrespective of where they are.”