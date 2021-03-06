First Bank of Nigeria Limited has unveiled First Global Transfer to promote international transfer of funds across its subsidiaries in sub-Saharan Africa.

FirstBank Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Adeduntan said the FGT initiative was specifically designed to ensure safe, timely and improved efficiency in the transfer of funds across the network of FirstBank subsidiaries in Africa.

He noted that the bank’s subsidiaries in Africa include FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra Leone and FBNBank Senegal.

He said the FGT was not restricted to FirstBank and its customers alone, but also open to every individual resident in the country the funds transfer originated from.

Adeduntan said: “Today’s customer is influenced by the technological advancement shaping businesses across various industries and our FGT initiative is one of those advancement.

“It is created to impact every individual in our host community in Africa, whilst promoting the ease and swift transfer of money from one country to another for business or personal activities.

“With the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement in January, the FGT is indeed very timely as it will play an essential role in stimulating business activities across borders, thereby impacting the growth and development of the continent.

“I enjoin everyone to visit any one of our branches nearest to you in Nigeria or our subsidiaries in Africa and send money to your loved ones or business partners with FirstBank or FirstBank accounts.”

Adeduntan explained that intending users of the initiative were to visit any of the bank’s branches in Nigeria or subsidiaries in Africa.