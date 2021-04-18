First Bank of Nigeria Limited has launched a new website to ensure seamless banking and technology solutions to its customers across the world.

The Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank Group, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, said this in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

Adeduntan said the bank’s website was upgraded with features that were streamlined to reinforce its role in delivering seamless banking and technology solutions to its customers across the world.

He said the website was configured with modern design and improved functionality that eased customer experience whilst carrying out various activities, including electronic banking.

Adeduntan said the new website at https://www.firstbanknigeria. com/ would enable non-customers to open an account.

“The new website seamlessly adopts a fresh, magazine-style look and feel for easy navigation in order to promote the access to essential information for its customers, FirstMonie agents, prospective agents and the public.

“This upgrade also guides one to make well-informed decisions about one’s personal, business and private financial needs.

“As one of the key contact points to existing and potential customers, the Bank’s website remains a gateway to our business, supporting our unique value propositions and financial services solutions.

“The bank’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with exciting features that will continue to reinforce our resolve to promote digital customer interactions and transactions across our virtual touchpoints and platforms,” he added.

Adeduntan said the website would also serve as a financial services library that would keep customers and the public abreast of various financial services solutions and offerings, thereby helping them to improve their economic and social wellbeing.