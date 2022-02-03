FirstBank to reward 300 Visa Gold card customers

First Bank of Nigeria Limited says it will reward over 300 holders and customers of its branded Visa Gold card in the ongoing Visa Gold card campaign scheduled to end March 25.

Chuma Ezirim, the bank’s Group Executive, e-Business and Retail Products, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ezirim said that the first 50 customers with an average transaction value below $150 in the last six months would be rewarded with 10 per cent cashback on transactions carried out on POS and across the web.

He said that to qualify to be rewarded, the card must be used at least three times monthly on PoS/Web with a minimum cumulative spend of $300, while maximum transaction value for purchase cashback was $500.

Ezirim added that the first 50 customers with an average transaction value above $150 in the last six months would be rewarded with $50 when they grow their total transaction value by 50 per cent monthly through PoS and Web payments.

According to him, 50 inactive Visa Gold cardholders in the last six months will be rewarded if they use their cards at least three times monthly on PoS and Web.

He said: “Appreciating our customers for their patronage is very important to us as we encourage the increased adoption of the Visa Gold card.

“We remain resolute to leave no stone unturned being the first financial institution in the country to hit the issuance of 10 million ATM cards.

“In ensuring that our customers are at an edge in experiencing safe, convenient and rewarding digital banking services, regardless of where they may be across the globe.”

FirstBank Visa Gold card is an international premium credit card issued in partnership with Visa International.

It is a dollar-denominated card for customers in the mid-affluent segment and is accepted for payment at over 29 million locations and cash withdrawals at over 1.8 million ATMs worldwide.

The card, which is accepted globally, is secured with chip and PIN technology, with transaction limit of $1,000, $10,000 and $5,000 for ATM, PoS and Web respectively.