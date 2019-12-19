First Bank of Nigeria Limited on Wednesday said it would sustain continued support for small businesses to ensure economic growth and development.

Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, said this at Street Souk, the urban street fashion fair for millennials, held in Lagos.

Ani-Mumuney said the bank would continue to empower the society, including support for small businesses and promoting the growth of the entertainment industry.

She said Street Souk was a platform designed to encourage the young ones to channel their talents creatively and productively in such genres as music, arts and fashion.

“It’s a platform that identifies opportunities which promote the innovative spirit in youngsters,” Ani-Mumuney said.

She noted that Street Souk was tied to the First Bank’s initiative through which the bank continued to express its commitment to empowering the society including support for small businesses.

According to her, the initiative is also tied to the promotion and the growth of the entertainment industry.

Obembe Abiola, Manager XIIG Glover, a merchant at the Street Souk, told the News Agency of Nigeria that he was happy to be part of 2019 street trading.

Abiola said: “We are here to showcase what we also have as a brand which is African made and to reach out to people to know about the brand.

“Last year, we were also here and it was a great time out to meet up with new clients, new customers and to meet up with other brands and this year is a lot more better than last year.

“We are large in number, new faces and everything is going on fine.”

Abiola commended FirstBank for organising the event aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship.

Also speaking, Adebayo Bankole, Creative Director, Dmf Designs & Shopwith5k, a first time participant, said she was happy to showcase her brand to people.

“I have finally found my target audience here, people that are interested in street Souk culture in Nigeria, they are my target audience,” Bankole said.

She stated that sales had been very amazing and that it was worthwhile being part of this year’s Street Souk.

Bankole added: “I really appreciate the fact that FirstBank is doing this because most banks go for ankara or made in Nigeria but this is promoting a different culture in Nigeria.

“Street trading is not common in Nigeria, the fact that FirstBank is able to support the promotion street Souk in Nigeria is amazing.”

NAN reports that the programme was organised by FirstBank in partnership with Eventful.