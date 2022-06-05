FirstBank – Reaping the benefits of a solid legacy

FirstBank delighted investors with a pleasant surprise when it announced stellar results confirming that its turnaround strategy pinned on the pillars of innovation, resilience, and digging deep is working.

Its profit after tax spiked 108% to N32.4billion on the back of massive loan recoveries and a sharply lower level of non-performing loans (6.1%). Its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) increased to 17.4%, giving it the much-needed buffers required to withstand financial shocks and turbulent headwinds in the coming quarters.

FirstBank, one of a handful of banks that adopted the holding company structure, has been proven right as almost all the other tier-one competitors have emulated the model. As far as competition is concerned, FirstBank is fighting hard to recover lost grounds to the nimble fintech, the highly capitalised and efficient telcos, and their payment savings bank subsidiaries.

Indeed, FirstBank is well equipped to fight amongst the sharks in this blood-soaked ocean.

We expect to see FBN stock rise in the months ahead due to its massive undervaluation and its evident potential upside. We recommend the stock as a BUY.

Financial Derivative Company