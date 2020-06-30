First Bank of Nigeria Limited on Tuesday reiterated commitment to human capital investment to create a strong succession plan that would take the bank to the next level.

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, disclosed this at First Bank Management Associates Programme virtual graduation ceremony held in Lagos.

Adeduntan said the bank would continue to invest and reinvent its people to create a very sound institution with a strong succession plan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that FMAP is designed by the bank as a 24-month fast-track comprehensive developmental programme.

The programme was specifically designed to build a generation of leaders who would be groomed to drive the bank’s vision.

It was introduced in furtherance of the bank’s strategic objective of infusing and developing leadership at requisite levels across its staff hierarchy.

FMAP, which kicked off in 2018, is aimed at identifying young, smart, highly competent and talented individuals with uncommon skills and competencies across various disciplines.

Adeduntan said the bank would continue to reinvest and reinvent its human capital to create a kind of leadership needed for future growth and development.

He said FMAP idea was conceived in January 2016 when he joined FirstBank and observed gaps in structures and the need to rejig its succession plan.

According to him, the programme is intended to consciously integrate leadership into the bank’s culture and build a pipeline of highly resourceful and talented individuals.

These, he said, would be groomed to drive the vision of being Africa’s bank of first choice.

He noted that the programme was specifically designed to build a generation of leaders who will be groomed to drive the bank’s vision.

Adeduntan said FMAP was targeted at young, dynamic, self-motivated and highly driven individuals who were desirous to be part of the next generation of leaders in the bank.

He urged the graduands to invest in relationship as well as work harder and smarter than their competitors.

Adeduntan also charged them on the need to uphold their integrity at all times, saying that banking was all about trust and confidentiality.

He said: “We are in a bank and in the business of trust, confidentiality is very important when it comes to trust.

“Be conscious that you are in the position of trust. Go forthwith into our bank and bear good fruit and leave your footprint.”

Also speaking, Ini Ebong, Chairman, First Academy Governing Council, said the inaugural set started with 42 people, but 28 stood the test of time and completed the programme.

Ebong said people were assets needed for the growth and development of any establishment.

He noted that the graduands had been equipped with all facets of what they need in the bank to be good leaders.

“The programme is here to stay, we will continue to reinvest and reinvent our people to create the kind of leadership we want for the bank in future,” Ebong stated.

He congratulated the graduands and enjoined them to apply all they learnt and perform at higher levels.

NAN reports that some graduands were recognised at the event for outstanding performance and contributions during the programme.

They are Mofoluwasho Nasiru (Notable change agent), Bolaji Adepoju (Servant Leader), Princejoe Nnaji (Outstanding think tank) and Bridget Imokhai (Engagement Champion).

Others are Henry Abadua as most composed associate, RapuluChukwu Ajekwe as best team player and Babajide Olusesi as the best in class, having scored the highest.

Imokhai, speaking on her experience during the programme, commended the management of FirstBank for FMAP initiative.

She said the programme pushed them from their comfort zones to achieve great things.

Imokhai said the programme made them to understand that supporting each other was the winning formula.

