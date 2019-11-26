First Bank was duly represented at the University of Ibadan 71st Convocation Ceremony.

Speaking with the next generation Nigerians, First Bank Nigeria CEO, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, who graduated in November 1992 from the prestigious University, acknowledged and appreciated the Vice-Chancellor for the opportunity to address the graduating students.

He admonished the graduands based on the foundational tools with which he shared – pre-requisite knowledge in chosen field of study, a sense of community and purpose, the courage to grow and become who you truly are, and overall discipline to stay focused and committed to define goals in life.

He spoke on delivering value to as many cultures and communities and societies they find themselves given that the world is a global village. Dr. Adesola Adeduntan gave a brief insight on his journey to the financial services world to inspire the 2019 graduating students, with his interest in annual report and looking up to some alumni of the premier university.

“I created a vision of myself as a boardroom player, rather than being a veterinarian”, he said this as he spoke on the journey he went through in the financial sector.

Dwelling on the topic: “A Journey Defined – Empathy, Courage, Industry (Discipline)” Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, implored the graduating students “to be intentional, have the positive ‘can-do’ mindset, do it afraid, have a core value that aligns with your vision, excellence, be healthy and follow your purpose with precision and discipline. And if you fail, rise and charge forward”.

He wished the graduands the best in their life journey.