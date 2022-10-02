FirstBank celebrates 2022 Customer Service Week

FirstBank of Nigeria says it is joining the rest of the world to celebrate 2022 Customer Service Week, pledging continued support for individuals, businesses to impact the economy.

Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, said in a statement in Lagos.

In the statement on Saturday, Ani-Mumuney said the event will hold from October 3 to 7.

She said that the event, with the theme: “Celebrating Service,” would be marked across its FBNBank subsidiaries in seven countries.

She said that the event would be marked in FBNBank UK, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Senegal, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank DRC and FBNBank Sierra Leone.

She said: “For us at FirstBank, Celebrating Service, the theme of the 2022 edition of the Customer Service Week, is a reflection of our brand mantra, ‘You First’.

“This reiterates the essence of our existence since 1894, centred on putting You, our customers first, as we continue to support individuals and businesses to impact the economy.

“With our dynamic and vibrant human-led and digital-led customer services operations, we remain committed to rendering the gold standard of services to our customers and stakeholders, regardless of where they may be across the globe.”

According to Ani-Mumuney, Customer Service Week is an international celebration that highlights the importance of customer service and staff who serve and support customers daily to deliver exceptional service to customers.

She said that the bank’s celebration of the 2022 Customer Service Week would include several activities considered integral to promoting a relaxed atmosphere, whilst extending its participation to everyone irrespective of where they are.

She said the activities would include virtual engagement of customers on its social media handles: firstbanknigeria on Instagram; First Bank of Nigeria Limited on Facebook; First Bank of Nigeria Limited on LinkedIn; and @FirstBankngr on Twitter.

Others are a video booth and photo frame funfair, then a virtual party on the Friday of the weeklong event and a movie date for staff.

She said: “Tthrough the last 128 years of its operations, FirstBank has played a leading role in utilising its robust customer service network and digital banking architecture to support its customers.

“It cuts across diverse cultures, tribes and races beyond the shores of Nigeria, especially in meeting their individual and business needs.

“The bank achieves this through its innovative, interactive, self-service banking platforms like *894# Quick Banking mobile solution, FirstMobile banking application, Firstmonie Agents, FirstOnline internet banking, WhatsApp banking, and ATM amongst many others.

“The bank’s electronic banking channels are constantly updated with new and exciting features to expose customers to exemplary services and experiences to put them at an advantage in the industry.”