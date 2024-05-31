First year: Gov. Nwifuru reveals secret behind successes

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has attributed the successes recorded by his administration in meeting the people’s needs within his first year in office to the wise counsels from his predecessor and now Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi.

The Governor said this in his address at the grand finale of the celebration of his one year anniversary in office.

The event took place on Wednesday at the Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Governor Nwifuru, who described his predecessor as his father and mentor, acknowledged Umahi’s invaluable support towards the success of his administration so far.

He enumerated his achievements within one year to include full payment of backlog of gratuity arrears owed retirees since 1996, improvement in workers welfare through salary bonuses and other incentives, employment of 1,700 persons into the civil service to rejig the sector and improvement in health services delivery to the people through comprehensive equipment of the general hospitals and tackling the acute lack of human resources for health through employment of doctors and other health workers.

He noted that his administration has taken steps to totally overhaul the infrastructure of the state in understanding that it forms a major requirement for development listing over 50 urban and rural roads either ongoing or fully constructed within the period.

Nwifuru further noted that his administration has taken deliberate steps to improve security in the state, Agriculture, education, human capital development, commerce and industry, environment, border peace and conflict resolution, housing as well as Youth empowerment among others.

He stressed that his administration has maintained an open and all inclusive approach to governance based on his strong conviction that the people are the true owners of the government.

Nwifuru said: “If I reflect on my political journey so far, I know this is what this office means to me, and it will continue to fuel my unwavering commitment to serve God and Ndi Ebonyi, who are the true owners of this government.

“In the last one year, therefore, we have been preoccupied with the onerous tasks of rekindling the hope and re-igniting the faith of Ndi Ebonyi in their government as encapsulated in the People’s Charter of Needs Agenda.

“The crux of the Agenda is our vision to give Ndi Ebonyi a focused and qualitative governance whilst creating the enabling environment for a public-private sector partnership, which is critical to the economic growth of the state and individual prosperity of Ndi Ebonyi.

“Within the last one year, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we have taken governance above mere public relations gimmicks, to the level of actually delivering the people’s needs as enshrined in our people’s charter of needs.

“This government has been participatory and Inclusive.

“Let me therefore use this wonderful opportunity to also acknowledge the support and contributions of my dear father and mentor, the former Governor of our dear state, and by the special grace of God, who is today the Honourable Minister of Works, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Senator David Nweze Umahi.

“His wise counsel has helped us to maintain our promises of continuity and consolidation as we campaigned in 2023.”

The Chairman of the occasion and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, in his remarks commended the Governor for entrenching unity, peace and mutual understanding and cooperation in the state which are the bedrock for development.

The event was massively attended from across all the local government areas of the state, including past governors, present and past State and National Assembly members, local government chairmen, traditional rulers, the clergy and civil servants.

It featured march past by primary and secondary schools.

There were also solidarity marches from civil servants, labour and trade unions.

Among the highlights of the event was the cutting of the anniversary cake.