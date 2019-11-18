The first ever trauma care conference in Nigeria holds in Lagos on November 19, 2019, with the theme: “Trauma Care: The Way Forward.”

In a statement issued in Lagos on Friday, the Director of the convening NGO, Trauma Care International Foundation, Dr. Deola Philips, said it has become imperative to begin to find ways to address the menace of trauma, which has become a public health burden in Nigeria.

With the theme: “Trauma Care: The Way Forward,: Dr. Philips said the objective of the conference is to provide a platform for debate and stimulation of inter-disciplinary discussions in the fields of trauma care and emergency response management.

Also, the conference will provide a platform for policy makers, senior government officials, the academia, media practitioners, corporate organizations, professional associations, scholars and volunteers from various health and trauma-related disciplines to come together and discuss how their various disciplines can collectively contribute towards the development of workable ways to address trauma as an emerging public health challenge in our society.”

According to the statement, the conference will also be used as a platform for the formal introduction of TCIF to all key stakeholders in Trauma Management in Nigeria and a launch of the TCIF Trauma Stakeholders’ Forum.

The main focus of discussion at the conference will include: the National Health Act and its provisions for Emergency Care; Improvements in Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Systems; Delivering Advanced Trauma & Emergency Care in Low-Income Settings; Transforming Health Care in Nigeria through Trauma Network; Building Sustainable Trauma Care Systems in Nigeria and in West Africa; Securing Health Care Financing For Trauma And Emergency Services: National Basic Health Care Provision Fund; and Voluntary Blood Donation as a worthy cause.

The Special Guest of Honour is Dr. Osagie Ehanire,Minister of Health.

The conference has as its Keynote Speaker, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Chairman Senate Committee on Health, and under the Distinguished Chairmanship of Prince Julius Adewale Adelusi-Adeluyi, Chairman Juli PLC and former Health Minister.

On-site participation is strictly by invitation and to register online visit: www.traumacareinternational.org/conference.