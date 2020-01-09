The First Technical University has announced the appointment of the first substantive Registrar for the University in person of Olayinka Balogun.

The new Registrar hails from Igboora in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo Central Senatorial District, Oyo State.

Until her appointment, Balogun was on sabbatical leave at Tech-U as the Deputy Registrar/Director, Vice-Chancellor’s Office.

She had, before, been Principal Assistant Registrar at the University of Ibadan.

As the Principal Assistant Registrar at UI, Balogun was the Head, Senate Unit of the Academic Division of the Registry.

She also previously worked as Principal Assistant Registrar and Administrative Officer at the university.

Balogun holds an M. A. (Peace and Conflict Studies) from the University of Ibadan as well as Masters in Industrial and Labour Relations from the same institution.

A thorough-bred administrator with 19 years working experience, she is a professional who always strives for positive results through the application of adaptability, leadership and problem-solving skills.

Such interpersonal and leadership strength, which she displayed in her previous schedules, enabled her to optimise performance.

Balogun possesses good communication proficiency in English language and thrives in high pressure and fast-paced situations.

She is desirous of deploying these traits in motivating colleagues to fully buy into the vision and mission of the First Technical University, Ibadan.

Balogun has attended numerous conferences within and outside Nigeria.

Among others, she was in Dubai, UAE for the “Employee Relations Best Practices” conference in 2019; in Durban, South Africa for Digitised Academic Administration (2018); and Nottingham University, UK for the Association of University Administrators Conference in 2015.

Balogun, who has received various commendations for excellent performances on different occasions, is passionate about youth mentoring, counselling and hospital volunteering.