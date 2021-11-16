First set of winners emerge in Quickteller One Africa Music Fest promo

Africa’s leading digital payment platform, Quickteller, powered by Interswitch, has announced the first set of winners to receive all-expense paid trips to Dubai as part of the One Africa Music Fest Promo.

The five lucky winners emerged, following the first raffle draw which took place recently.

Up until November 19, 2021, more Quickteller users stand a chance to be sponsored by Interswitch to attend the African continent’s foremost music fest.

To unlock this opportunity, Quickteller users are encouraged to transact more on the Quickteller platform. New customers are also encouraged to seize this opportunity, register and start transacting on the platform to become eligible for the draws and stand a chance to win.

Operating under the highest corporate governance guidelines and global best practices, Interswitch ensured the integrity of the entire process – the raffle draw was organised under the scrutiny of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) at the Interswitch Head Office in Lagos.

The selection pool comprised a combination of 12,330 existing Quickteller customers who performed three or more transactions between November 1 and 7, and 152 new customers who opened their Quickteller accounts within the same period.

Speaking about the One Africa Music Fest, the Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, said, “Following the success of the previous edition held in 2019, Quickteller has resolved to continue its support of Nigerian artistes and their African contemporaries by providing a platform that showcases their artistry on a global scale and stage.

“We are bringing music lovers closer to their favourite artistes, and to do this, 10 active Quickteller users will get the privilege to experience first-hand, the riveting performances by the artistes billed to make appearances at the event in Dubai.”

Going beyond the provision of seamless transactions to customers, Quickteller recognizes the need to satisfy the lifestyle needs of customers, giving them an opportunity to meet with their favourite artistes and to explore their passion points.

Eromosele reiterated that “Quickteller remains committed to giving our customers seamless and reliable payment services that support their lifestyle and businesses, while also backing outlets that support their passions.”

Artistes scheduled to perform at the Dubai fest include Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Flavour; and Ghanaian act Sarkodie, among others.