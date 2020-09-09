StarTimes has announced the launch of StarTimes GO, a 24-hour channel dedicated to e-shopping and aimed at advancing the digital lifestyle of Nigerians.

The integrated e-shopping platform offers audience access to a massive array of superior quality products, with great designs, at discounted prices and the goods directly delivered to the doorsteps of shoppers.

The e-shopping channel, which incorporates TV to e-commerce in real-time, is the first of its kind in Africa.

First launched in Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda, the integrated e-shopping channel will then be available pan-Africa.

Available on free-to-air on Channel 002, StarTimes GO Channel has professional hosts and aesthetic scene settings to make shopping entertaining whilst the products are displayed by the hosts.

High-end products currently on sales include high-tech daily commodities such as power banks, Hi-Fi wireless speakers, light foldable backpacks, soap dispensers, smoothie makers and wireless headphones, among others.

The e-shopping platform also features a direct source and direct selling to further control the quality of goods and to avoid price raise in the process.

COO, StarTimes Nigeria, Tunde Aina, said: “StarTimes GO offers multiple shopping methods including TV shopping, online shopping and phone-call shopping.

“Having test-run the integrated e-shopping platform and received overwhelming support from our customers, we have now fully launched StarTimes GO to further enrich e-shopping experience.

“StarTimes is not just a digital-TV, we are now an enabler of digital-lifestyle.

“StarTimes GO further reinforces our vision to ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV.”