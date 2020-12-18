President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, friends and associates of the first Military Governor of North Western State, Alhaji Usman Faruk, over the passing of the retired Commissioner of Police.

The President’s condolence was contained in a statement by the Presidency on Friday.

The statement said: “The President also extends condolences to the government and people of Gombe State, observing that their eminent son and Jarman Gombe, dedicated his life and energy to the unity of the country.

“President Buhari also notes Alhaji Faruk’s commitment to the development of his community even after retirement, stressing that he remained an epitome of kindness and humility.

“As the remains of the former crack police detective and author are interred Friday, the President prays that Allah will comfort all who mourn the octogenarian statesman and accept his soul.”