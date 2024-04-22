First Lady’s visit: Fliers attributed to my second wife fake – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State said the fliers allegedly claimed to have emanated from the office of his second wife, Ngozi Adeleke, welcoming Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu are fake.

Adeleke also said there is no confusion over hosting the First Lady.

He added that the office of his first wife, Titilola Adeleke, is officially ready to receive Senator Oluremi to Osun State.

Banners and posters from the two wives of the governor had last weekend emerged in the state with both welcoming her to the state to inaugurate the construction of an Alternative High School for Girl children in the state capital.

However, the governor, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Monday, said Titilola Adeleke would be hosting the President’s wife in the state.

According to the statement, “Chief (Mrs) Titilola Adeleke, the First Lady of Osun State, is officially hosting the First Lady of the Republic tomorrow in line with the directive of Mr Governor.

There is no confusion on this official position.

“The flier circulating purportedly from the Office of Erelu Ngozi Adeleke, the wife of the State Governor, is fake news and the person behind it was nabbed and questioned last night.

“The said flier was never authorized by Erelu Ngozi Adeleke. The material was manufactured and shared by elements who wanted to sow discord and create an atmosphere of confusion.

“I am elated to host our dear First Lady and my old colleague at the Senate. Our people must troop out to welcome her. She deserves a rousing welcome for endorsing Osun as the location for the alternative school for girls”.