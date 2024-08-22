First Lady unveils N1.85b recapitalisation grant for women traders

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday unveiled a recapitalisation grant for 37,000 women petty traders across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Mrs Tinubu, during the flag-off ceremony in Abuja, said 1,000 women across each state and the FCT will get N50,000, totalling N1.85bn as part of her Renewed Hope Initiative’s Economic Empowerment Programme.

According to her, the event was held simultaneously across the 36 states, adding that the government was aware of challenges faced by Small and Medium Enterprises in the country.

Tinubu, who was represented by the FCT Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs, Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, added that the grants were given to the women to help overcome the challenges, while also creating jobs and growing their businesses.

She said, “Today, through the Renewed Hope Initiative Economic Empowerment Programme, we are providing 1,000 pre-selected women petty traders per state with a grant of N50,000 each to recapitalize and contribute to the growth of the economy.

“A total of N1.85bn will be disbursed to 37,000 women petty traders across the nation.

“The grants provided today are to assist our women and petty traders in overcoming some of their business challenges, expanding their businesses, and creating more jobs, and contributing more robustly to our economy.”

Tinubu stressed that economic empowerment for women remained a core objective of the RHI, noting that her pet project has continued to support the reforms under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

Also Read:

In her goodwill message, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, described the initiative as a significant effort by the First Lady, which would provide support for women traders to expand their businesses and improve their livelihoods and wellbeing.

The Minister, represented by her Special Adviser on Social Investments, Maijidda Musa, posited that investments in human capital through the Initiative in areas such as , Education, Health, Social Investment, and Agriculture has been invaluable.

She commended the First Lady for making the vision a reality.

Post Views: 3