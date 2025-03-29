First Lady to Tinubu at 73: You’re my knight in shining armour

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has congratulated her husband, President Bola Tinubu, as he turns 73, describing him as “my knight in shining armor”.

In a message felicitating her husband on Saturday, she expressed gratitude to God for His faithfulness in his life over the years.

Senator Tinubu wrote: “I rejoice and thank God Almighty for His faithfulness in your life over the years.

“I celebrate your courage, strength, and resilience that have all contributed to who we both are today.

“May you live long, in divine health, joy, peace, and prosperity.

“Happy Birthday Mr President, My Knight in Shining Armor.”

