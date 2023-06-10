First Lady, Shettima attend Senate valedictory plenary

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, attended the valedictory plenary of the ninth Senate on Saturday.

The duo were honoured with the first two seats on the front row often occupied by the leaders.

The ninth Senate is scheduled to wind up activities on June 11, 2023, having been inaugurated on June 12, 2019.

The valedictory session, which started at about 11 a.m., had most of the lawmakers present, including the Vice President and First Lady, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, and the deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr Akon Eyakenyi, amongst others.

After today, the lawmakers will no longer sit for plenary sessions but can still perform other legislative functions until Sunday, June 11.

The 10th Assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, when the presiding officers will be elected.

Only about 34 lawmakers from the ninth Senate would be returning to the 10th Assembly.