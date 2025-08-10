First Lady receives chieftaincy title, pledges continued service

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has received a chieftaincy title, following which she pledged continued service to Nigerians, adding that their well-being remains a priority of the Federal Government.

Senator Tinubu gave the assurance after receiving the chieftaincy title of Iya Oba of Ikorodu in Lagos State on Saturday from Oba Kabir Shotobi at Ikorodu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was part of activities marking Shotobi’s 10th coronation anniversary.

The activities started on August 2.

Tinubu was represented by the wife of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Oluremi Hamzat.

She said: “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to his royal majesty, the royal families, and the good people of Ikorodu for finding me worthy of this distinguished recognition.

“This gesture is not only a personal honour, but a call to continued service.

“The title of Iya Oba carries with it, not just prestige, but also a responsibility.”

Tinubu said that she was fully aware of the cultural significance of the honour.

“Ikorodu Kingdom holds a special place in the heart of Lagos,” she said.

According to her, Ikorodu has produced generations of industrious persons.

She praised Shotobi’s good leadership over the past decade.

She added: “I congratulate your majesty and the people of Ikorodu Kingdom on your 10th coronation anniversary and commend your majesty’s leadership over the past decade.

“Your tenure is marked by peace, progress, stability and strengthening of our cultural heritage.”

In his remarks, the Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North), said that the traditional ruler had provided impactful leadership that brought many Ikorodu indigenes to national limelight.

Jibrin commended Shotobi for inclusive leadership.

He said that through the efforts of Shotobi, Ikorodu had transformed from a rural community to a business hub.

Earlier, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, also praised Shotobi for impactful leadership, and expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s reforms and its Renew Hope Agenda.

The Traditional Ruler of Remoland in Ogun State, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, also praised Shotobi for good leadership.

Retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa, the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and former Military Administrator of Lagos State, also commended Shotobi for impactful leadership.

