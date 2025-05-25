First Lady receives AFUED Honorary award

A prominent politician and administrator, Engineer Kayode Olubunmi Ojo on Friday stood in for the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to receive an honorary doctorate degree award which was conferred on her by Adeyemi Federal University of Education in Ondo during its first convocation ceremony as a university.

Ojo, who was recently made the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, spoke on behalf of Tinubu after receiving the award.

He thanked the management and members of the Governing Council of the Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo.

He counselled the new graduates to put into full use the knowledge they have acquired while studying in the Institution.

Adding, he charged them not to forget the institution that moulded them to be a graduate. “As you continue to progress, you remember that you must put in your plan to give back to this great institution”.

The Ekiti born politician assured the Management of Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo on the renewed Presidential support for the University. “He also assured them that the University will be incorporated and carried along in the renewed hope agenda of Mr President”.

At the event, over 12,000 students were conferred with different certificate award with 51 students having First Class, 3,090 with Second Class Upper, 6,805 got Second Class Lower, 2,087 with Third Class while 154 got Pass.

He also enjoined the graduands to remain focused and bring into use all the knowledge they had garnered in the institution.

The UNN Governing Council Chairman, Engineer Kayode Olubunmi Ojo assured that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration was committed to improve the quality of the educational system in the country.

It’s reported that the institution conferred honorary doctorate degree( Honoris Casua) on the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu; the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo, and Toyin Falola, a Professor of African Studies, University of Texas at Austin, U.S.

Also, during the event, the Executives of Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo presented the Photo Portrait of Her Excellency, the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu to Engineer Kayode Olubunmi Ojo to deliver to her in Abuja.

