First Lady pays condolence visit to Yar’Adua family

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has paid a condolence visit to the wife of former President, Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Hajia Turai Yar’Adua, over the demise of her mother- in- law, Hajia Dada Yar’Adua.

The First Lady was at the Abuja residence of the former president in company of the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Wife of the Deputy Senate President and others.

She pointed out that the late matriarch of the Yar’Adua Family lived a fulfilled life as evident in the quality of children she had.

“A truly successful and fulfilled woman is not in the position she holds or wealth but how well she managed the family, train the children and leaves a legacy for the generations yet unborn. All of these Dada was able to accomplish. She saw her grandchildren, great grand children. That is truly great”.

She urged Hajia Tuarai to be strong as she will have to step into the shoes of late Dada Yar’Adua and carry on the legacies of the family as admirably.

Senator Tinubu thanked the former First Lady for always being a pillar of support to both her and the wife of the Vice President especially with her motherly advice.

“Despite our different political affiliations, we are one family. You have always been there to support me; your advice has always been invaluable”.

Earlier in her remarks, the wife of the former President, Hajia Turai Umaru Yar’Adua described her late mother-in-law as a friend and a sister who encouraged her in trying times.

She thanked the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and others on her entourage for the visit which she noted was a great encouragement to the family.

The Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed, the family left behind and the nation as a whole.

Also present to receive the First Lady were some of the children of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and extended family members.

Late Hajia Dada Yar’Adua died on Monday, 2nd of September at the age of 102 years. She was the mother of the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua.

