First Lady Oluremi Tinubu visits Babangida, Abdulsalami in Minna + Pictures

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, at their uphill residences in Minna, Niger State capital.

The First Lady touched down at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna at 10.30 am.

She was received at the airport by the Niger State Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago and his wife Fatima Bago.

Mrs Tinubu went from the airport to Babangida’s residence where she held a closed-door meeting with him for about 35 minutes.

Afterwards, she visited the nearby residence of Gen. Abubakar.

