First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu speaks on Gender equality, says it’s key to peaceful society

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reiterated the need for sustained efforts towards achieving gender equality in the country.

According to her, gender equality is essential to achieving a peaceful, equitable society and sustainable development.

Speaking at the 2024 Gender Conference held on Tuesday at the University of Lagos, she emphasised the significance of justice, equity, and empowerment in advancing society.

“Gender equality is essential for achieving a peaceful and equitable society,” Mrs. Tinubu declared during her keynote address.

The First Lady, who was represented by Mrs Maryam Obadina, highlighted the global significance of the issue.

She added, “Women and girls represent half of the world’s population and potential. Empowering them is critical for productivity and economic growth.”

Reflecting on her journey, the First Lady spoke on the challenges women face in politics and decision-making.

“I worked for 12 years in politics without having the numbers to influence policies directly affecting us. For instance, I couldn’t effectively oppose laws like child marriage, which severely impacts young girls,” she said.

Tinubu urged women to actively pursue opportunities rather than wait for them to be handed over to them.

“Be bold, stay informed, and create your own opportunities. Hard work and faith go hand in hand,” she advised.

Also speaking, the First Lady of Oyo State, Tamunominini Makinde, in her goodwill message, stressed the importance of gender equality for both men and women.

“Gender equality is not just about women. A man can be a nurse, and a woman can be a pilot or a lawyer. It’s about having the opportunity to pursue your dreams irrespective of gender,” she stated.

Mrs. Makinde further encouraged women venturing into male-dominated fields to prepare thoroughly.

“Ask yourself: How well do you know the field? Who has succeeded in it before you? What can you do better? These questions will help you build a solid foundation,” she said

