First Lady Oluremi Tinubu pledges support for albinos

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has reaffirmed her commitment to advocating for the rights and well-being of persons living with albinism across the country.

The First Lady made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, expressing solidarity with Nigeria’s albino community as they join the global observance of the day.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2025 theme is: “Demanding Our Rights: Protect Our Skin, Preserve Our Lives.”

Tinubu described the theme as a powerful call to action, emphasising that persons with albinism deserved not only equal rights but also dignity, safety, and access to quality healthcare.

“I reaffirm my commitment to advocating for inclusive policies and public education that protect the rights of persons with albinism.

“We must build a society where every Nigerian, regardless of skin condition, can thrive with pride and dignity,” she added.

NAN also reports that Nigeria’s albino community recently launched a national campaign aimed at ending discrimination against persons with albinism. (NAN)

