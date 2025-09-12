First Lady launches N25m women empowerment programme in Kogi

Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) in partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has launched a N25 million empowerment programme for 500 women in Kogi State.

Senator Tinubu inaugurated the disbursement of the N25 million on Thursday at the Government House in Lokoja, the state capital.

She said the scheme was aimed at boosting economic growth and supporting women entrepreneurs across the country.

Represented by the Kogi State Governor’s wife, Hajia Sefinat Ododo, she explained that the initiative targets 18,500 women nationwide, with 500 beneficiaries in each state, including the FCT.

She said 500 Kogi State women would each receive N50,000 grants to strengthen their small businesses and improve their economic stability.

According to her, the programme was designed to support hardworking women traders and entrepreneurs who sustain their families while uplifting their communities

Also Read:

Tinubu stressed that empowering women was vital to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG-5 on gender equality and SDG-8 on decent work and economic growth.

The initiative was made possible through a N1 billion donation by the Tony Elumelu Foundation to the Renewed Hope Initiative.

The First Lady added that the scheme underscored RHI’s commitment to promoting women’s economic independence and strengthening households, communities and the nation.

The Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Dr. Folashade Ayoade, thanked the First Lady for remembering women in the state and praised Tony Elumelu’s philanthropic support.

Ayoade urged the beneficiaries to use the funds wisely to expand their businesses and ensure quality education for their children.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Fatima Momoh, said the programme fulfilled a vision to uplift women and transform communities through sustainable support.

Momoh assured that her ministry would continue backing initiatives that promote women’s empowerment across the state.

Hajia Sefinat Ododo presented N50,000 cash to a beneficiary during the Lokoja event.

Grateful beneficiaries, including Aisha Salihu, lauded the First Lady and the Governor’s wife, saying the support would enhance their businesses and livelihoods.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']