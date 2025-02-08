First Lady felicitates Iya Oge of Lagos, Opral Benson, at 90

The Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has extended her congratulations to a Nigerian entrepreneur and socialite, Opral Benson, on her 90th birthday on Friday.

The First Lady in a special message to the celebrant described the popular socialite as an “iconic symbol of fashion and entrepreneur”.

Tinubu said: “I join family, friends and well-wishers to celebrate a renowned entrepreneur, socialite and an icon, Chief Mrs Benson, who has contributed immensely in empowering young girls and women in the fashion and beauty industry through the Opral Benson Beauty Training Institute.

“As you join the league of nonagenarians today, it is indeed a glorious and significant milestone in the life of an individual.

“You have been a source of joy, encouragement and inspiration to me and many people who have come your way, especially the womenfolk.”

Tinubu wished Chief Benson “many more years in divine health, joy and peace in Jesus name.

“Happy Birthday, our beloved Iya Oge of Lagos.”

Chief Oprah Benson, born February 7, is an Americo-Liberian and Nigerian entrepreneur and socialite, who holds the chieftaincy title of Iya Oge of Lagos.

She was married to Chief T.O.S. Benson from 1962 until his death.

Benson, a former university administrator, manages a fashion and beauty school in Lagos and was a former director of Johnson’s Products, Nigerian Affiliate.

Post Views: 6