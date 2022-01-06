First Lady facilitates employment for physically challenged ex-Corps members

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has facilitated the employment of two physically challenged ex-Corps members, Onogberie Efe Lulu and Nuruddeen Tahir, in the Federal Civil Service.

It followed the persistent advocacy of the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim.

He had always advocated for stakeholders’ support, especially in the area of Corps welfare.

The duo were handed their employment letters from the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund on Wednesday by the Director-General in his office.

Ibrahim expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her sustained interest in the success of NYSC and the welfare of Corps members.

He remarked that her latest gesture would motivate the beneficiaries to render more dedicated service to the country as well as send a message to other physically challenged youths that the nation cared for them, and would give them opportunities to realise their potentials.

The Director-General congratulated the duo and enjoined them to reciprocate the gesture of the First Lady by being dedicated to their duties.

Responding, Lulu and Tahir both expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her benevolence and prayed the Almighty to reward her.

They also thanked the Director-General for his unwavering commitment to their welfare, noting that he had always been a source of motivation for them.

Both youths assured that they would utilise the opportunity given to them to render even greater services to the nation.