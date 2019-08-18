The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has described former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, as a complete gentleman and a peacemaker.

Buhari made this known on her Instagram handle on Saturday in a message to celebrate the former APC chairman on his 80th birthday.

The First Lady also described the celebrant as a unifying factor who worked tirelessly for the development of his fatherland.

She therefore wished him long life in good health and prosperity.

The message reads: “Happy Birthday, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, former National Chairman of APC.

“A complete gentleman, a peace maker and a unifying factor of our time.

“Wishing you many years ahead in good health and prosperity.”