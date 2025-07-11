First Ladies commit to economic growth, enhanced wellbeing of citizens

The 3rd Edition of the Annual Global First Ladies Alliance has ended in New York, United States of America, with the attending First ladies committing to enhanced wellbeing and the economic advancement of their various countries.

Numbering 18, including former First Ladies, the participants noted that the Alliances’ Academy is not just a moment, but a movement tasked, as a result of their roles as spouses of Heads of Governments around the globe, to drive change across health, development, education and equity.

According to the Co-Founder of the Academy, Nicole Field, the Alliance, which has been in existence for 16 years, offers the First Ladies space to build skills, deepen impacts, and share challenges and victories.

Field said: “We need to be innovative and inventive in getting resources for nations.

“We acknowledge that as First Ladies and indeed individuals, life is not an easy ride.

“But we are aware that life is full of purpose and promise.

“Optimise it.”

The concluding session of the third annual First Ladies Global Alliance Academy had in attendance the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Tinubu is attending with her counterparts from 18 countries across the globe.

Various speakers noted that there is a strong need for improved collaboration and ties between countries for enhanced economic development

The third day of the Academy also featured talks by the wife of former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown on enhancing early child education, maternal health among others.

