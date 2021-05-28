RelatedPosts No Content Available

First Hausa International television station, Tambarin, has commenced operations in Kano.

The Deputy Chairman of the station, Muhammad Sani Utai, made the disclosure during a press conference on Thursday in Kano.

Utai said that Tambarin Hausa Television would meet the yearnings and aspirations of its viewers globally.

According to him, the station will go on air officially by the first week of June.

He said: “Everyone yearns for the media that will break the barriers, especially in linguistics, to meet the demands of the people in relation with sharing the Hausa culture and tradition with the rest of the world.

“The reporters already employed will be sending reports and news updates from the six geo-political zones in the country in order to give viewers a full picture of the country.

“Our station also plan to start receiving reports from India, America, Germany, Britain, Saudi Arabia, China, Ghana as well as Cameroon and Niger Republic.”

Utai said the calibre of seasoned media personnel that have core expertise in modern television production as well as communication fields will help Fastrack the new media outfit and make it a delight to all Hausa viewers.

He said that Tambari TV would be on StarTimes and free-air satellites for now with a plan to also broadcast programmes on GOtv, DStv and Mytv platforms for the delight of the esteem viewers.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Kano State chapter, urged the management of the new station to adhere strictly to ethics of the profession.

He urged them to allow their workers to join associations or unions of their choice.