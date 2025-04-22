First female Army spokesperson assumes duty, pledges continued collaboration with media

Lieutenant Colonel Onyinyechi Appolonia Anele, on Tuesday officially assumed office as the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, becoming the first female officer to hold the position in the history of the Nigerian Army.

She takes over from Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, who handed over the reins during a brief ceremony at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

In an emotional farewell address, Nwachukwu described his tenure as “eventful and fulfilling,” highlighting achievements that redefined the Army’s public relations operations.

“When I assumed this noble responsibility on 16 June 2021, I was fully aware of the enormous expectations that came with it.

“Today, I dare to say with confidence that I did not merely react to these challenges, I boldly confronted them head-on with innovation, vision, and purpose, ” Nwachukwu said.

In her inaugural remarks, Lt. Col. Anele expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for entrusting her with what she described as a strategic and historic responsibility.

“I thank you most sincerely for finding me worthy of this appointment,” she said.

“I assure you and the leadership of the Nigerian Army of my unwavering loyalty, dedication, and results-driven commitment to this role.”

Also Read:

Lt. Col. Anele also emphasized her commitment to strengthening the Army’s relationship with the media, urging continued collaboration anchored on truth, fairness, and national interest.

“To our friends in the media, particularly defence correspondents, you are our partners in progress.

“I commend your professionalism in reporting military activities and encourage you to sustain the tempo,” she said.

She pledged to lead the Directorate with transparency, professionalism, and a focus on narratives that reflect the Army’s core values of honour, sacrifice, and service.

While paying tribute to her predecessor, Major General Nwachukwu, she acknowledged his “passion, resilience, and professionalism,” which she said contributed significantly to the transformation of the Directorate of Army Public Relations.

“To the dedicated officers, soldiers, and civilian staff of the Directorate, I thank you for your enduring commitment.

“I count on your continued support as we work together to further enhance the Directorate’s capacity,” she added.

A Profile in Service and Excellence

Lt. Col. Anele, who hails from Ehime-Mbano Local Government Area in Imo State, was born into a military family.

She had her early education at Army Children’s School and Command Day Secondary School in Jos, Plateau State.

She earned both a Diploma and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos.

Commissioned into the Nigerian Army on December 8, 2007, as a member of Direct Regular Course 15, she has since completed numerous military and civil courses, both locally and internationally.

These include the Young Officers Course, Advanced Public Relations Officers Course, and the Strategic Communications Course at the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI).

Internationally, she trained at prestigious institutions such as the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Ghana, Royal Air Force Halton in the United Kingdom, and SwedInt in Sweden.

She holds two master’s degrees—in Gender, Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan Centre, and in Leadership and Strategic Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Lt. Col. Anele has served in multiple key roles, including Public Relations Officer to the former Chief of Army Staff, and as Public Information Officer for the Nigerian Battalion under the UN-AU Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

Until her current appointment, she served as Staff Officer Grade One (Human Rights) at the Defence Headquarters, Department of Civil-Military Cooperation.

Promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2021, she brings to her new role a wealth of experience in strategic communication, military public relations, and peace support operations.

Her appointment has been widely acknowledged as a milestone in the Nigerian Army’s journey towards greater gender inclusiveness and professionalism in public communication.

Post Views: 2