he Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has condoled with the government and people of Delta State over the demise of the first Deputy Governor of Delta State, Simeon Ebonka.

Omo-Agege said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, in Abuja on Friday.

He said the news of demise of the first deputy governor of the state came as a rude shock.

He said Deltans at large would miss him, especially for his unrelenting pursuits towards a peaceful state.

Omo-Agege described the late elder statesman as an embodiment of humility, a perfect gentleman, reservoir of wisdom and a great lover of God.

“In spite of his love for politics and a truly egalitarian society, Ebonka submitted himself totally to the service of God,” Omo-Agege said.

He said even in death, Ebonka would forever be remembered for his life of incorruptibility and uncompromising stance on issues.

The federal lawmaker urged the Ebonka family and the people of Owa-Alizomor in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State to take solace in the fact that the elder statesman lived a life of peace and service to humanity.

He also prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.

Ebonka passed on in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness.

He served as deputy governor to late Chief Felix Ibru from 1992 to 1993.