First commercial vessel berths at Lekki Port ahead of Buhari’s commissioning

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Sunday says that the first commercial vessel has berthed at the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

This is contained on the official Twitter handle of the authority.

It reads, ”Ahead of the President’s commissioning of @LekkiPort for commercial operations tomorrow, one of the largest container vessels, the CMA-CGM, has berthed at the port.

“Once more, @NigerianPorts has proven that it is prepared to offer marine services for seamless port operations. https://t.co/jEv99qwJdv,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that President Muhammed Buhari will officially inaugurate the $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport, for commercial operations in Lagos State.

The Lekki Deep Seaport is a state-of-the-art facility, the largest seaport and one of the biggest in West Africa.