Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria, said the bank was committed to promoting economic growth through the Small and Medium Enterprises.

Shobo, who disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos, said to demonstrate this commitment, the bank would convene its SME Week from August 5 to 9.

He said over the years, First Bank had supported businesses, especially SMEs, as it recognised them as the engine of the economy.

He said in a statement: “We are committed to ensuring that we leave no stone unturned as we connect with them in their continued contribution to national development in terms of the employment opportunities they create as well as their contribution to the nation’s GDP amongst many economic values.

“The FirstBank SME Week is driven to promote the Bank’s SME proposition, thereby having SMEs across the country optimally enlightened on how to plug in.

“We believe this will help SMEs bolster their contribution to the growth and development of the economy.”

According to Shobo, the week’s activities include SME Masterclass, one-on-one business clinic with renowned business coaches and the launch of the FirstBank SME portal.

Shobo disclosed that through a dedicated portal, SMEs could access unique propositions designed to equip them with the essential tools needed for the growth of their businesses.

He said it would also help SMEs identify various gaps that hindered the growth of their businesses by leveraging the portal’s innovative business diagnostics tool, with a view to proffering tailored solutions and creating opportunities for business improvement, profitability and sustainability.

