First Bank denies allegations of fraud, says matter in court

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has denied the allegation of fraud levelled against it in a recent publication by Thisday Newspaper, Arise Television, and a circulating video regarding a court case filed by a customer, Dr. Agbai Eke, against it, saying the matter is already in court.

The management of the band denied the allegation, which it described as unfounded and false, in a statement it issued to newsmen on Friday.

It said: “We can affirm that the allegations of fraud in the Bank as alluded to by ‘Dr. Agbai Eke’ are entirely unfounded and false.

“Our findings on the matter indicate unprofessional and unethical dealings between Dr. Agbai Eke and a former FirstBank employee, using a personal relationship to facilitate unauthorized transactions outside the bank’s knowledge or involvement.

“As the matter is currently before the Court, we will refrain from further comments to allow the Court to dispassionately determine the issues before it.

“The Bank has equally filed a report to law enforcements for further proper investigations and the suspects have made useful statements while the investigations are ongoing.

“FirstBank remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the protection of its customers’ interests.

“We assure our stakeholders that we operate with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.”

