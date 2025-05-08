First American Pope elected chooses name

Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected as the new pope.

Prevost is a United States of America citizen and a native of Chicago, who is the first American pontiff in history of the Catholic Church.

He has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

The conclave, which voted for a new leader after Pope Francis’s passing, chose Prevost on the second day of deliberations.

Also Read

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 69-year-old was elected pope at the Vatican City, Italy, on Thursday.

The pope has made his first address amidst a cheering crowd.

Post Views: 10