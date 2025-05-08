Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected as the new pope.
Prevost is a United States of America citizen and a native of Chicago, who is the first American pontiff in history of the Catholic Church.
He has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.
The conclave, which voted for a new leader after Pope Francis’s passing, chose Prevost on the second day of deliberations.
Also Read
- Troops eliminate wanted terrorist, Onowu, arrest gunrunner Buhari Umar – DHQ
- Media stakeholders call for self-regulation to address unethical use of Artificial Intelligence
- PenCom urges Sanwo-Olu to extend pension increase to retirees
- Loan Controversy: Court adjourns Otudeko, others’ case
- First American Pope elected chooses name
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 69-year-old was elected pope at the Vatican City, Italy, on Thursday.
The pope has made his first address amidst a cheering crowd.