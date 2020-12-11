The Federal Inland Revenue Service on Thursday urged tax payers to take advantage of its E-Service platforms for the remittance of taxes and other tax related inquiries.

Sa’adatu Yero, Director, TaxPayer Service Department, FIRS, made the call at the 2020 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Fair had as its theme: “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value.”

Yero, represented by Fatima Maiyaki, Tax Controller, Barbeach, said FIRS would engage with stakeholders on collaborations to provide a unified view of its tax services to eliminate bottlenecks.

She said: “The revenue as at date has tremendously inproved in spite of the challenges of COVID-19 and this was achieved by the collaborative efforts of taxpayers and other stakeholders.

“I enjoin all of you to take advantage of E-Services platforms such as E-receipt, E-filling, E- stamp duty and E-tax payments.

“Also, Tax Identification Number are automatically generated for newly incorporated companies by Corporate Affairs Commission.

“The service also introduced some palliatives to cushion the effects of the pandemic. Please take advantage of them since they have timelines.”

Toki Mabogunje, President Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in her remarks called for the support of regulatory agencies like FIRS to promote business friendly regulations for improved economic outcomes.

Mabogunje said: “Businesses need favourable regulations to survive and thrive in today’s operating environment.

“It is therefore imperative for regulatory agencies to support members of the business community through growth-enhancing, confidence-building policies for businesses to thrive.”