FIRS directs banks to lift lien on tax defaulters’ accounts                      

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has written to banks directing them to lift the lien on tax defaulters’ bank accounts for 30 days.

The directive, which takes immediate effect, was contained in a letter from the Chairman, FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, to bank managing directors.

The FIRS explained that it issued the directive because of the large number of taxpayers who have besieged its offices in their bid to regularize their tax positions and the inconveniences they are going through.