A consulting firm, Xploit Consulting, says it has collaborated with Access Bank to train 82 youths on Information Communication Technology skills in Karu and Keffi Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State.

The company’s Programme Officer, Oluwatobi Ojo, who stated this on Friday in Keffi, while addressing the beneficiaries, said the training covered digital skills that were related to communication technologies.

Ojo, who underscored the importance of ICT, said the training was initiated to address the digital skill gap in the country.

He said that the firm decided to equip young people with basic and intermediate skills to make them employable for better and effective use of their other skills.

Ojo said the training would also enable them manage their businesses in accordance with the global evolving trends in technology.

According to him, the youths are trained on computer literacy, internet safety and responsibility, use of Microsoft office suite, social media marketing, website development, mini importation and affiliate marketing.

Oluwatobi Bello, Head of the Marketing, Access Bank PLC, Karu Branch, Nasarawa State, said the exercise would offer them opportunities in their various fields.

Bello enjoined the participants to take the training seriously as it would help them improve their businesses and other corporate engagements.

The Esu Karu, Dr. Luka Baba, while thanking the organisations for exposing the youths to digital skills, said the COVID-19 pandemic had propelled the digitisation of the world.

The traditional ruler called on the participants to embrace the change and ensure that they advanced in the system.

The Chairman of Karu Youth Council, Danladi Betusan, urged the youths to build on the training to impact positively on their businesses.

Betusan advised the participants to ensure that they explored opportunities around them and learnt more on the ICT system as the effort would better their lives.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Dogara Abu thanked the two firms for bringing the training to their doorsteps.

Abu promised that they would give their best by ensuring that they made better use of the knowledge impacted from the training.