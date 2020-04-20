The Management of TIAMIN RICE LIMITED said it has received with dismay the decision of the Kano State Ministry of the Environment to shut down its business “over frivolous allegations bordering on alleged air pollution”.

The company said this on Sunday in a statement by its Deputy Managing Director, Aliyu Ibrahim.

Tiamin Rice is a leading rice mill in Kano, which produces 320 metric tonnes of rice daily.

It has 223 workers on its payroll and over 100 casual staff.

The Kano State Government said it closed Tiamin Rice Mill along Zaria Road due to complaints of air pollution.

The notice was contained in a circular issued by the state Ministry of the Environment and addressed to the Managing Director of the rice mill.

According to the circular, the pollution aggravates the condition of Coronavirus patients in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria, however, reports that the circular did not state if the health facility where the Coronavirus patients were being isolated was close to the rice mill.

The state government said: “You are requested to close your premises forthwith due to complaints of air pollution which aggravates condition of coronavirus patients.”

But the company in the statement by Ibrahim said: “The Management and Staff of TIAMIN RICE LIMITED are all following the development of the pandemic with feelings of concern, urging its staff and customers to remain calm and follow the recommended guidelines of NCDC.

“The decision of the state government to shut down the company was conveyed to us in a ‘Notice for Closing Order’ dated April 18, 2020, citing unfounded allegation of air pollution that aggravates Coronavirus patients.

“According to the notice, the government took the decision, following complaints of air pollution ‘with aggravate Coronavirus patients’.

“To set the records straight, there are nearly 30 rice mills operating in Kano State, but TIAMIN RICE LIMITED is the ONLY Company affected by the order, despite its distance of over 20kms away from the isolation center at Sani Abacha Stadium.

In his nationwide address, President Muhammadu Buhari has exempted all food production and processing companies in order to minimize the impact of the pandemic on the nation and ensure food security.

“The effect of this closure of TIAMIN RICE LIMITED on the nation’s economy in general and Kano in particular cannot be over emphasized. It has completely jeopardised the economy of the ancient city and has exposed the citizens to hunger.

“While making efforts to resolve the issue amicably, we wish to assure our loyal customers and distributors not to panic over this temporary setback. It is also heartwarming to inform our customers that our 600-tonne capacity plant in Bauchi State will soon be activated

“We will surely overcome this present challenge and others by the Grace of Allah. Let us continue to have faith in HIM and our Health Professionals as they are doing their best in this trying moment.

“Please Stay home and Stay Safe!”