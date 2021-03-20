A fast-growing agribusiness company in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria,Titan Farms, recently made the Olubadan of Ibadan, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso 1, its patron.

This comes a few days after the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Gbenga Eyiolawi, and his team visited the revered monarch in his palace in Ibadan.

According to Eyiolawi, Oba Adetunji has displayed fatherly support to ensure that the company and Ibadan in particular experience rapid growth.

The monarch stated that the reason he is identifying with Titan Farms is as a result of the sterling way they have carried out their work since inception.