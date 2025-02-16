Firm begins EIA survey for gas infrastructure development

Ace Gas and FLNG Company Ltd (ACE FLNG) has commenced the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study for the Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project in Nigeria.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ace Gas, Engr. Christopher Nwokolo, disclosed this over the weekend.

Nwokolo noted that the commencement followed the signing of a contract with Quatenary International Co. Limited, a leading environmental consultancy firm, to provide comprehensive EIA services that will guide the sustainable development of the FLNG facility and its supporting upstream gas gathering infrastructure in the country.

He noted that the exercise would not only enhances Nigeria’s position as a global gas hub but also contributes to job creation, economic growth, and improved energy security, fostering long-term benefits for local communities and the national economy.

“This is another milestone after the signing of FEED with Wison Energy in Shanghai China in December,” Nwokolo asserted.

He noted that the EIA study is a critical step in ensuring that the project adheres to national and international environmental regulations while aligning with best practices for sustainable energy development.

According to him, the assessment will also evaluate the potential environmental, social and economic impacts of the FLNG facility and associated infrastructure and ensures that all necessary measures are put in place to mitigate risks and enhance sustainability.

The Group MD/CEO opined that in addition to the conventional environmental impact studies, this EIA will incorporate detailed surveys, metocean studies, and bathymetric data acquisition to support key engineering and design decisions.

He stressed that as part of the study, metocean data collection will provide valuable insights into offshore environmental conditions such as wind patterns, wave dynamics, ocean currents, and tidal movements.

Said he, “These findings will be instrumental in optimizing the design, construction and operational safety of the FLNG facility. Additionally, comprehensive bathymetric and geophysical surveys will be conducted to map the seafloor and assess subsurface conditions.

“These studies will be essential for determining the optimal placement of subsea infrastructure, including pipelines and other critical components necessary for feedstock gas transportation”

