Firm advocates regular training for teachers 

The Management of Kasa Consultant Services, Lagos, has urged Lagos State’s Government and proprietors of private schools to encourage regular training of teachers for better performance.

Chief Executive Officer and Lead Consultant of the firm, Dr Kolawole Asa, stated this at the two-day training, organised by Integral Nursery and Primary Schools, Ilogbo-Eremi, Badagry, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training has, as its theme: “Teachers’ Effectiveness and Students’ Academic Performance in a Dynamic Environment.”

According to him, continuous training of teachers will make them to be more efficient and effective in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“Training of teachers should be a continuous thing and not just a one-off thing. It is also capable of adding values to the teachers.

“The training should also not be limited to teachers but should be extended to non-teaching staffers as well,” he said.

Asa said that the training was aimed at inculcating in the teachers the right attitude required of them to produce excellent students in a competitive environment.

He also said that the workshop would elaborate more on the significance of lesson notes and teachers’ relationship with others within the school environment.

In his address, Proprietor of the school, Dr Moses Alagbe, said that the training would add value to the teachers and the school.

“You are all aware that regular training is essential for continuous professional excellence.

“One of the seven habits of our school is sharpening the saw, with emphasis on continuous learning and self-improvement.

“To be effective, we must devote time to renewing ourselves physically, spiritually, intellectually and socially,” he said.

According to Alagbe, the role of a teacher is critical in shaping the future of people and the country in general, adding: “a great teacher can make a great difference.

“The success or failure of a child depends on his/her teacher. Therefore, your work and regular training are critical.

“Your capacity to positively influence your pupils depends on your level of ability. Therefore, you must constantly strive for personal growth and development,” he said.

In his remarks, Head Teacher of the school, Esther Balogun, expressed the hope that the participants would come out of the training better informed and enlightened.