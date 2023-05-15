Firemen rescue four men trapped in Kano well

The Kano Fire Service has rescued four men trapped in a well at Dandago Bola in Gwale Local Government Area of the State.

This is contained in a statement issued and circulated among newsmen by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi Monday in Kano.

Abdullahi confirmed that that the incident happened Sunday night.

According to him, “We received a distress call from one Umma Usman-Dandago at about 08:01 pm and immediately we sent our rescue team to the scene at about 08:06 p.m.”

He that à that one Bello Muhammed, 22, was the one that fell inside and got trapped in the well.

“After he got trapped and had fracture on hand, leg and sustained minor injuries on his body, he could not come outside; his three brothers entered the well to help him and also got trapped, ” he said in the statement.

He gave their names as Sadiq Muhammed 33, Shiba Muhammed 35 and Muhammed Sani 31.

The PRO said that all the victims were taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Abdullahi said all the victims were handed over alive to their brother, Mustapha Ahmad-Dandago.

He said the cause of the incident was under investigation