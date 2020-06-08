The Kano State Fire Service has rescued a 75-year-old woman, Zuwaira Kabir, who fell inside a well in Tudun Wuzirchi Quarters in Kano metropolis.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammad, Public Relations Officer of the Service, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Kano.

“The woman was trying to fetch water from the well when she accidentally fell inside on Monday at about 5:45am and was rescued alive by our officers,” Muhammad said.

He said the woman was immediately handed over to her father, Malam Mansur Isah, after the incident.

Muhammad said: “We received a distress call on Monday from one Malam Musbahu Sani, of Tudun Wuzirchi quarters Kano, at about 5:45am that the lady fell inside a well.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our rescue team and a vehicle to the scene and rescued her.”

He advised residents to cover their wells and raise the wall for safety, especially among children.