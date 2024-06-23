Fire: We’ll build a better, more glorious one – Pastor Chris

The President and founder of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has reacted to the fire incident at the headquarters of the church in Oregun, Lagos State on Sunday morning.

Pastor Oyakhilome said this on Sunday morning at the campground of Christ Embassy in the Asese area of Ogun State.

He said the fire incident was not an accident but an avenue for bigger and better things.

He said during the church’s service on Sunday morning: “Nothing happens in the life of a child of God by accident.

“During the 2001 Ikeja cantonment bombing incident, the building vibrated so much and we thought it was going to collapse.

“I thought to myself that if it collapsed I was going to build a bigger, better one.

“At the end of the day, it didn’t collapse and we called the engineers to see if there was any need to bring it down and rebuild, but it was still okay.

“Now that this has happened, we will build a bigger, better, and more glorious one and the devil will lick his wound.”