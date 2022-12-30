Fire victims urge Governor to investigate disbursement of N10m palliative

Some victims of the recent fire disaster at Apata area of ​​Ibadan, Oyo State have appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to investigate the disbursement of the N10 million palliative he donated to them.

The victims had stormed the Nigeria Union of Journalists Press Center on Thursday to register their protest.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the fire occurred on December 15, 2022 at Apata in Ibadan after an articulated vehicle laden with petroleum product rammed into a block of shops and burst into flames, leaving several properties razed.

NAN reports that the governor had donated N10 million as palliative to the victims during his on-the-spot assessment of the damages done by the fire.

The victims, armed with placards with various inscriptions at the NUJ Press Center in Ibadan, appealed to the governor to investigate the disbursement and retrieve the victims’ money from the impostor.

Adunni Olasunkanmi, a victim, said they were left out or given insignificant share of the palliative.

Olasunkanmi, a bread and essential goods seller, said that 45 victims were initially listed as beneficiaries, but grew to more than 70 later after the money was released.

She claimed that the beneficiaries list was later doctored to accommodate those who were not affected, while those who claimed to be their representatives contributed huge sums to themselves.

She said: “In fact, I don’t know the new beneficiaries.

“The house I lived in and store where my goods were kept were burned.

“I was only lucky to escape with my four children.

“Initially, a sum of N500,000 was penciled as the amount I was to collect, but I was only given N100,000.

“Someone I know, who did not lose anything to the fire, because she was not among the traders affected, got N300,000.

“Someone who claimed to be a shoemaker got N200,000.

“I lost over N12 million worth of property to the fire.”

Another aggrieved beneficiary, Temilade Makinde, popularly known Iya Dada, whose store was burned, said she was promised N500,000, but she got only N60,000.

Makinde said: “A day before the fire incident, I stocked my shop with N1.3 million worth of food stuffs, but everything is gone, including the building housing the store.

“In the list, N500,000 was estimated as compensation for me, but after the list was doctored, I was given N60,000.

“We appeal to the governor to investigate the disbursement of the money and recover the victims’ money from imposters.”