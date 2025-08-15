Fire Service: Tinubu’s appointment not nepotistic, says Interior minister

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has declared that President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Olumode Adeyemi as new Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) was based purely on competence and capacity, not personal ties.

Speaking at Adeyemi’s decoration ceremony on Thursday in Abuja, Tunji-Ojo described the role as “an opportunity only a few ever get” and urged the new CG to deliver results that will stand the test of time.

He said the president does not need to have personal ties with anyone before doing the needful insofar as such persons meet the requirements for appointment.

“The President did not look at who you are or whose son you are, but at your capability. He has invested his trust in you.

“When you look back years from now, make sure you can say you served well,” the Minister charged.

He cautioned Adeyemi to brace for resistance, stressing that leadership is about conviction and courage, not popularity.

“You will have my full support, but don’t expect 100 percent support from everyone. If there is no disagreement in the system, corruption is likely in charge,” he warned.

Tunji-Ojo described the Fire Service as one of Nigeria’s most impactful agencies, stressing that every life lost in a fire incident should be seen as a failure by the agency.

Also Read:

He revealed that the National Assembly is already working on a new Fire Service Act to boost rescue operations and enhance efficiency.

“Be the leader, not the led. Charge yourself, stay focused, and never succumb to pressure to please everyone. As you do your job, God will give you strength,” he told Adeyemi.

Adeyemi on his part pledged unwavering loyalty to President Tinubu and vowed to lead the Service with integrity, diligence and purposeful leadership.

Adeyemi expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for entrusting him with the responsibility of heading the nation’s fire and rescue agency, describing the appointment as a “great honour” he does not take lightly.

“I pledge my total loyalty and unwavering commitment to justifying this confidence through diligent service, integrity, and purposeful leadership,” he said.

The new FFS boss also commended the minister for his visionary and transformational leadership, noting that the his guidance and support had created the right environment for growth, reform and operational excellence in the Service.

Adeyemi thanked the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, and the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB, Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (retd), for their roles in facilitating his promotion.

He promised to work with all stakeholders to transform the FFS into “a model of efficiency, discipline, and public trust,” while acknowledging the commitment of officers and personnel across the ranks, whom he described as “the backbone of our success.”

The ceremony marked Adeyemi’s formal takeover from former CG, Engr. Abdulganiyu Kaji.

Post Views: 21